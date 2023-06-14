CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.5 %

CCLDP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. 8,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

