C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13,791.04

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £137.91 ($172.56) and last traded at £136.40 ($170.67), with a volume of 416053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £136.20 ($170.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

C&C Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,492.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £533.67 million, a P/E ratio of 122,727.27, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,727.27%.

In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($33,033.03). In related news, insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($8,821.32). Also, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($33,033.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,162 shares of company stock worth $3,370,030. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

