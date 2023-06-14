CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s 9th Largest Position

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180,606 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 2.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.10% of CDW worth $267,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $685,408,434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

