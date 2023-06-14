CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.47 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $44.47 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019265 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.37 or 1.00086113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002494 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0550507 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,575,674.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.