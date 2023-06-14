Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.
CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.
Celsius Stock Performance
CELH stock opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73.
Insider Transactions at Celsius
In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Celsius
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $45,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.