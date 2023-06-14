Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $45,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.