Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 40.4% in May

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,040. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.