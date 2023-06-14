CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

