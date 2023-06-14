Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EBR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 1,111,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

