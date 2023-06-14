Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,936 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Certara worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Certara by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $17,824,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 765,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 700,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Certara Stock Up 2.8 %

CERT opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.