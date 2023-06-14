Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

