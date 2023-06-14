Chellitcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

