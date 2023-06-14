Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.44. 1,627,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,667. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

