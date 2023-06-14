Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.90 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

