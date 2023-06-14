China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,573,600 shares, a growth of 233.6% from the May 15th total of 4,368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,715.7 days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

Shares of CHNVF stock remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,032. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

