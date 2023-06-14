Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Up 4.8%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.42. 1,714,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,764,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

