Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Up 4.8%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.42. 1,714,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,764,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.
Ciena Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Activity at Ciena
In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
