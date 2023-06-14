Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.39

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.84. Cinemark shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 416,494 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Cinemark Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

