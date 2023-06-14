CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CITIC Stock Performance
Shares of CITIC stock remained flat at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. CITIC has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.67.
CITIC Company Profile
