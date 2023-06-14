Citigroup Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $31.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

