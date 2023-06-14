Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,085,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 386,484 shares during the period.

About Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

