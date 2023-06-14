CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $497.72

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.72 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 447.50 ($5.60). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.64), with a volume of 9,280 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
CML Microsystems Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,008.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Activity at CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems Company Profile
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.
