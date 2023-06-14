CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $497.72

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.72 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 447.50 ($5.60). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.64), with a volume of 9,280 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,008.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Company Profile

In other news, insider Geoff Barnes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.22) per share, with a total value of £28,850 ($36,098.60). 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.