Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.06

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.06 and traded as low as C$55.19. Cogeco shares last traded at C$55.38, with a volume of 8,560 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$790.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

About Cogeco

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of C$757.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.7328647 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

