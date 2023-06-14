Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Reaches $1,811.82

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $9.35 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,811.82 or 0.06972245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

