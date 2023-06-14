Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $167,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Comcast by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,147,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 222,400 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 99,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 522,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 1,908,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261,506. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.