Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 1,812,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

