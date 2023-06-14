Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE CMA opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

