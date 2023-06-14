Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.14

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.14 and last traded at $161.72, with a volume of 99568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.