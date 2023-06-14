Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.45

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.45 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 54.94 ($0.69). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 54.90 ($0.69), with a volume of 9,921 shares traded.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.