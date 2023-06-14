Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 1.8%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09). 52,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 95,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

