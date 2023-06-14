COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
COMSovereign Price Performance
Shares of COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
COMSovereign Company Profile
