Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Down 5.8%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.37. 80,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 143,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18.

Insider Activity

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

