Contrasting Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) & 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51Talk Online Education Group $15.05 million 2.47 -$42.56 million ($3.97) -1.68 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 3.51 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 51Talk Online Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51Talk Online Education Group -118.51% -152.30% -43.34% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 51Talk Online Education Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.