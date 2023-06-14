Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $21,199,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VLRS opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

