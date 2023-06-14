Copa (NYSE:CPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.48

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $113.97, with a volume of 283599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.11.

Copa Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Copa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Copa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Articles

