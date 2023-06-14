Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Up 65.5% in May

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on COYA. BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

COYA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 43,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

