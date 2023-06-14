Critical Survey: Medifast (NYSE:MED) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medifast and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Medifast alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Medifast presently has a consensus target price of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.05%. Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 198.67%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Medifast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.0% of Medifast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Medifast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medifast and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 9.27% 106.70% 49.55% Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medifast and Wag! Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $1.60 billion 0.56 $143.57 million $12.77 6.41 Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.54 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.26

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medifast beats Wag! Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.