CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTIC. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $9.08 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

