CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 194.4% in May

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTPVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CTP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Stock Performance

CTPVF stock remained flat at C$15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CTP has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.40.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

Recommended Stories

