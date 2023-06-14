Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 21,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

