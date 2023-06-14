CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 539,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CVR Partners Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:UAN traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. 192,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 73.25%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $10.43 per share. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

