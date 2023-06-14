CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.77.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

