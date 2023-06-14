D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 538 3109 5034 81 2.53

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.74%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million -$51.53 million -3.79 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $1.19 billion -$67.74 million -21.79

D-Wave Quantum’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -97.00% -2,031.27% -213.39%

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

