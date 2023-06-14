Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.97. Daktronics shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 202,632 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

