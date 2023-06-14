Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.97. Daktronics shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 202,632 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Daktronics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
