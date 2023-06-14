DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0266

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $609,299.27 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,156 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

