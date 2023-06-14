Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 4.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $56,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.