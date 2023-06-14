Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 5.47% of Definitive Healthcare worth $63,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after buying an additional 1,669,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 1,050,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 612,593 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,469,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 540,840 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

