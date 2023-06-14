Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 113.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.42).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Deliveroo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.23, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.60 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deliveroo

About Deliveroo

In other news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,647,246.55). 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

