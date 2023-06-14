Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 5,600

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,800 ($85.09) to GBX 5,600 ($70.07) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($96.35) to GBX 7,100 ($88.84) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Croda International stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

