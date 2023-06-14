DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

