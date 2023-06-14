DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 2,108,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,524,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.20.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

