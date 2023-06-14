DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

